Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

<< "Man pulls gun during fight at fair" - "Deputy earns school resource officer certificate" >>

Fourteen chickens reportedly killed by dogs

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

Two dogs got into a chicken coop at 137 Radford Drive and killed 14 chickens early Friday morning, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Marsha Marie Spiering, 45, of 137 Radford Drive, said two dogs...