Governor declares state of emergency

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

Gov. Pat McCrory issued a state of emergency Monday for 66 counties, including Wayne, in an effort to get emergency personnel and supplies in place and assist farmers needing to harvest crops. The declaration for central and eastern North...