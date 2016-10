Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

Man facing charges of cocaine, heroin possession

October 4, 2016

A Goldsboro man faces multiple gun and drug charges as a result of the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force's ongoing effort to clamp down on illegal drug trafficking. David Abraham Macias, 20, of 3201 Central Heights Road lot 202,...