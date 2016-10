Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

<< "Man stabbed in front of D&C Mini Mart" -

Man pulls gun during fight at fair

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 4, 2016 5:57 AM

A man allegedly pulled a gun during a fight at the Wayne County Fair Grounds Saturday night, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Jose Avendano Ortiz, 18, of 105 Logan Run Lane, Albertson, reportedly got...