Series of traffic stops results in several gun, drug charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

A series of traffic stops conducted by the Wayne County/Goldsboro REACT Team Thursday and Friday resulted in several arrests related to guns and drugs. Maurice Thomas Lewis, 30, of 1517 Hart Circle, was stopped by officers on Beech Street...