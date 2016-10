Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

<< "Governor declares state of emergency" - "Two men charged in city stabbing" >>

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair daily winners

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair daily winners Monday Vocational Competitions Carpentry: Christopher Wiggs, Southern Wayne High School Health Occupations Medical Spelling Bee: Riley Glascoe, Charles B Aycock High School Drafting: Nick Barber, Southern Wayne High School...