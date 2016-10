Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 4

<< "Board approves Pinnacle for design" - "Competition is stiff in fair spelling bee" >>

Woman displaced after fire destroys apartment

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 4, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the

A woman has been displaced and her home severely damaged after a stove burner that was left on caused a fire to break out at 720 Waters St. around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Suretha Williams, who is an employee at...