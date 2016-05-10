Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Wayne County Public Schools cancels activities in front of storm" - "Mount Olive prepares while watching storm's path" >>

A fun day in the park

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 5, 2016 12:14 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Children play on the merry-go-round during the Fun Day in the Park celebration Saturday at Westbrook Park. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Children prepare to go for a ride on the Pickle Train, right, during the Fun Day in the Park celebration Saturday at Westbrook Park.

The Fun Day in the Park celebration at Westbrook Park on Saturday was sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by The Bridge church, Mount Olive Parks and Recreation and Mount Olive Friends of the Parks....