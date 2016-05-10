A fun day in the park
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on October 5, 2016 12:14 PM
Children play on the merry-go-round during the Fun Day in the Park celebration Saturday at Westbrook Park.
Children prepare to go for a ride on the Pickle Train, right, during the Fun Day in the Park celebration Saturday at Westbrook Park.
The Fun Day in the Park celebration at Westbrook Park on Saturday was sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by The Bridge church, Mount Olive Parks and Recreation and Mount Olive Friends of the Parks....
