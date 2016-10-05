Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

Base offers job fair to ease civilian transition

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:03 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Goldsboro City HR Tech Carley Davis speaks with a potential applicant at the job fair in Heritage Hall of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on Tuesday morning.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base sought to alleviate the stress of transitioning from military service to civilian life as well as provide opportunities for military spouses through a job fair Tuesday morning. An estimated 57 companies, both local and national,...