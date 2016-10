Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

County braces for Matthew

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

As Hurricane Matthew charges toward the eastern coast of the United States, the National Weather Service in Raleigh is forecasting heavy winds and rains for Goldsboro and Wayne County. Meteorologist Kathleen Carroll said the worst of the storm will happen...