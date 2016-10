Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Crime of the week" - "Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates sought" >>

Fair winners

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair Tuesday winners Salute to Senior Citizens Youngest Grandparent: Flora Chambers, Mount Olive Oldest Senior Citizen: Winston Best, LaGrange Most Children: Ora McCaray, LaGrange Most Recent Grandparent: Lois Bradshaw, Grantham Most Grandchildren: Roy and Barbara Wiler,...