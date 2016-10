Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Fair winners" - "Man is shot on Beech Street" >>

Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocates sought

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

Seventeen-thousand children in North Carolina go to court every year with no one assigned to advocate specifically for them. The Guardian ad Litem program exists to help as many of those young people as possible. Guardian ad Litem was...