Hurricane Matthew: County: DOT response

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM

As Hurricane Matthew charges toward the eastern coast of the United States, the National Weather Service in Raleigh is forecasting heavy winds and rains for Goldsboro and Wayne County.

Meteorologist Kathleen Carroll said the worst of the storm will happen from midnight Friday through the entirety of Saturday night.

"Right now we have for Wayne County anywhere from three to six inches of rainfall," Carroll said. "The wind will be anywhere from 35 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour."

But, Carroll said, Wayne County need not panic about the hurricane making landfall in North Carolina yet.

"The track we're expecting right now is for it to come up along the coast," Carroll said. "Any shift west is likely to result in landfall, and any shift east means it is less likely to result in landfall."

North Carolina Department of Transportation County Maintenance Engineer Wade Harper said the NCDOT is preparing for the storm by making sure chainsaws are ready to go for downed trees and branches and that the fleet has plenty of fuel.

"When the storms come through, when it gets bad we don't go out," Harper said. "Our first priority when things calm down is what I call push and shove, where we get the roads open after the storm passes and push everything out of the way."

Harper said bridges in Wayne County should not be in danger of flooding, but low lying areas such as Ferry Bridge Road could be closed if the rainfall causes the areas to flood.

"Any time it's raining people need to slow down when they're driving," Harper said. "Obviously you shouldn't go 70 miles per hour in a rain storm."

Harper urged Wayne County residents to be patient as the NCDOT works to clear roads throughout the area.

"If people can, they should stay at home and give our crews time and space to get roads clear," Harper said.

Carroll said people should begin preparing for the storm now, and not wait until the day before.

"People need to go and get their medications, and get batteries for their flashlights and extra water and other supplies," Carroll said. "People should plans for things to be worse than they might be, and hope they will be better than expected."