Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

Hurricane Matthew: County response

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM

Hurricane Matthew was still raging south of Haiti and Jamaica Monday night as the Mount Olive Town Board urged citizens to be prepared for the storm.In Dudley, the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair is continuing. However, Eddie Pitzer, fair manager, said...