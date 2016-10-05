Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Hurricane Matthew: Red Cross preparation tips" - "Hurricane Matthew: County: DOT response" >>

Hurricane Matthew: County - Shelters and feeding stations

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM

The Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the local Salvation Army are preparing to open shelters and do mass feedings no matter where Hurricane Matthew hits.

Both groups are meeting with personnel at the emergency operations center to determine if they will be needed locally or at the coast.

If the storm hits Wayne County hard, the Red Cross will open up shelters for victims of the disaster and will begin feeding those forced from their homes, said disaster response specialist Kathy Jones.

The Salvation Army will partner with the Red Cross to help feed these people, said Lt. Phillip Stokes with the Salvation Army.

"The Salvation Army headquarters has put us on alert with the evacuations on the South Carolina coast," Stokes said. "It could move up the North Carolina Coast into Sampson and Wayne counties and then we would feed people at the Red Cross shelters."

Phillips said the Salvation Army can take its mobile canteen anywhere it's needed to cook and serve meals.