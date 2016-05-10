Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Hurricane Matthew: County: DOT response" - "Hurricane Matthew: Sports rescheduling" >>

Hurricane Matthew: School cancellations

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM

No school closings have been announced.

All after school programs and school-sponsored events have been canceled for Friday, with all campuses closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday. This includes scheduled athletic practices and competitions, 4-H programs, driver's ed, remediation, PTA and staff meetings, award ceremonies, plays, parent seminars and facility rentals.

Friday field trips have been cancelled

High school Friday night football games have been rescheduled to Thursday. See Wayne County Sports for more details.