Hurricane Matthew: Sports rescheduling

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM

VARSITY FOOTBALL:

• North Lenior at Goldsboro rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.

• D.H. Conley at Charles B. Aycock rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.

• J.H. Rose at Southern Wayne rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.

• Lakewood at Rosewood rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.

OTHER SPORTS SCHEDULE INFORMATION:

• James Kenan at North Duplin and Hobbton at Princeton games, per their respective county school systems, were also moved to Thursday. Each game starts at 7 p.m.

• Eastern Wayne and Spring Creek each have a "bye" week on their schedule.

• Wayne Christian: No decision had been announced on the road game with fellow Colonial Carolina 1-A Conference 8-man member Bethel Christian Academy.