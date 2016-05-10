Hurricane Matthew: Sports rescheduling
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on October 5, 2016 1:56 PM
VARSITY FOOTBALL:
• North Lenior at Goldsboro rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.
• D.H. Conley at Charles B. Aycock rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.
• J.H. Rose at Southern Wayne rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.
• Lakewood at Rosewood rescheduled to Thursday with kick off at 7 p.m.
OTHER SPORTS SCHEDULE INFORMATION:
• James Kenan at North Duplin and Hobbton at Princeton games, per their respective county school systems, were also moved to Thursday. Each game starts at 7 p.m.
• Eastern Wayne and Spring Creek each have a "bye" week on their schedule.
• Wayne Christian: No decision had been announced on the road game with fellow Colonial Carolina 1-A Conference 8-man member Bethel Christian Academy.