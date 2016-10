Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

Man is shot on Beech Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size Timothy Edwards

A man was shot Tuesday around 10 p.m. at 503 Beech St., and one man was arrested as a result of the shooting. Officers received a call just after 10 p.m. from 57-year-old Melvan Mateen notifying them that 50-year-old...