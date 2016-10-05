Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Board talks drainage system" - "Signs of thanks" >>

Police chase in Mount Olive results in arrest

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Officers with the Mount Olive Police Department speak with the North Carolina Highway Patrol following a chase that ended in a vacant lot on South Southerland Street Tuesday afternoon.

MOUNT OLIVE -- A police chase that spanned three blocks Tuesday afternoon ended when police boxed in the car they were chasing and resulted in the driver of the car being arrested. Ryan Vann, 36, was charged with failure...