Schools cancel activities in preparation for hurricane

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 5, 2016 7:05 AM

In preparation for Hurricane Matthew, Wayne County Public Schools is closely monitoring the weather and staying in close communication with emergency management officials. So far, no school closings have been announced but several decisions were made late Tuesday afternoon.All after school...