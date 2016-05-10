Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

Signs of thanks

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/BRANDON DAVIS Students at the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf in Wilson stand behind Master Sgt. Marcus Hankins, left, Senior Master Sgt. Kahl Singler, Master Sgt. Kazue Martinez and Senior Master Sgt. Courtney Jones. The airmen hold a banner which the students presented Seymour Johnson Air Force Base for their newly, painted rooms at the school.

WILSON -- Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base received more than just the thank-you sign Monday from deaf students. Students from the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf in Wilson raised their arms and -- using the American...