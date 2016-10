Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 5

<< "Base offers job fair to ease civilian transition " - "Delicious desserts abound in contest" >>

Woman found by Wayne Sheriff's Office

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 5, 2016 10:03 AM

A Wayne County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew found an elderly Pine Level woman missing since late Saturday night lying in a ditch shortly after noon on Monday. The Raven helicopter aircrew, consisting of Lt. Tom Parker and Deputy Joey...