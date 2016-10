Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 6

<< "Apartment is hit with gunshots" - "Showing talents" >>

Board passes specific recess guidelines

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on October 6, 2016 9:58 AM

The Wayne County Board of Education approved a policy Monday designed to provide opportunities for students to have more physical activity during the school day. Policy 4112 -- Local Wellness gives schools guidelines for addressing issues such as obesity,...