Charles Snipes dies at age 81

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 6, 2016 9:58 AM

Charles Snipes Jr., who operated a Ford dealership in Goldsboro for more than 40 years, died Tuesday. He was 81. Snipes ran Snipes Ford for decades, starting in 1961 when he bought the business. A native of Wilmington, Snipes...