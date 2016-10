Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 6

Fair to close early ahead of looming storm

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 6, 2016 8:02 PM

With Hurricane Matthew advancing up the east coast of Florida, Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair officials have opted to shut down the fair two days ahead of schedule.The fair, regularly scheduled for a 10-day run, will not open Friday or Saturday....