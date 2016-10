Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 6

Parking rules go into effect

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 6, 2016 9:58 AM

City officials could start issuing parking tickets as early as today following the Goldsboro City Council's Wednesday approval of new parking fines. The heightened level of parking enforcement follows concerns voiced by downtown merchants after the city's $15 million...