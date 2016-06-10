Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 6

Showing talents

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 6, 2016 9:58 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Solo dance winners pose for a photo during the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair talent show Wednesday night. From left, third through first place winners are Hannah Stroud, Haley Wingate and Addison Smith. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Addison Smith tap dances to "Dig a Little Deeper" during the talent show Wednesday night at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair. A fourth-grader at Northeast Elementary, Addison placed first in the dance solo division.

DUDLEY -- Olivia Lancaster, 7, said her mom, Rebecca, picked out her outfit for Thursday night's talent show at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair, but that she gave her some advice as well. "I like the pearls," the Wayne...