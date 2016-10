Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 6

<< "Showing talents" -

Wayne County to experience wind gusts and rain

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 6, 2016 9:58 AM

Wayne County residents can expect wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and possibly a half to one inch of rain or more between Friday night into Saturday night as Hurricane Matthew continues up the East Coast before...