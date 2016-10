Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

Band with local member coming to Wayne County

By Becky Barclay

October 7, 2016

Caribou Mountain Collective is coming to Wayne County -- along with a member who is a Goldsboro native. The concert will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Miles Perry, 29, resided in Goldsboro until he left home...