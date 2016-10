Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

Breast cancer benefit motorcycle ride Oct. 15

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:18 AM

Eastern Radiologist will be hosting the 10th annual breast cancer benefit motorcycle ride. The event is Ride for the Ribbon on Oct. 15. Last year's event raised a total of $17,000 to support breast cancer screenings / early detection programs...