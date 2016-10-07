Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

Heavy rains threaten as Hurricane approaches, precautions taken

Published in News on October 7, 2016 8:01 AM

Wayne County can expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph by Saturday and between 5 and 10 inches of rain today through Sunday as Hurricane Matthew makes its run up the southern coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is still projected to make a sharp turn away from the North Carolina shore.

Despite the turn, a flash food watch remains in effect for today through Sunday afternoon for portions of central North Carolina as the state braces for excessive rainfall.

Wind gusts of up to 22 mph are expected today and up to 23 mph by tonight.

A northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph is forecast for Saturday, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 45 mph into Saturday night.

Winds of 22 to 24 mph with gusts as high as 36 mph are possible Sunday.

Conditions should improve by Sunday night as skies begin to clear, and the forecast is for sunny conditions on Monday with a high near 69 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts combined with the already saturated ground could lead to fallen branches and downed trees possibly resulting in power outages.

In anticipation of power outages at hospitals, nursing homes or other long-term care facilitates, state officials sent a response team to Wayne County to stage should the area be hit hard by Hurricane Matthew.

A Wake Forest Baptist Health State Medical Assistance Team arrived Thursday and set up a Medical Support Shelter in building 502 at the O'Berry Center.

In Mount Olive work crews spent part of Thursday preparing classroom wing at the Carver Cultural Center, 612 S. Breazeale Ave., to serve as a storm shelter.

The Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair will not reopen today and Saturday for the final two days of its 10-day run.

"We have been monitoring the weather through the National Weather Service, the Office of Emergency Services, and based on the weather prediction with the possibility of heavier rains coming in Friday evening through Saturday morning, we felt like the safest thing to do was just go ahead and close," fair Manager Eddie Pitzer said. "We have had a good fair and we have had some good attendance in it.

"We had a lot of good participation in our contests, livestock shows and we are already planning for next year."

SMAT commander Corey Roberts said the office of North Carolina Emergency Management made the decision to deploy the support shelter -- one of eight of its kind -- to Goldsboro.

The team at O'Berry is the only one currently deployed in the state, he said.

"We got the call on Tuesday morning that we would be tasked with deploying the assets of setting up the shelter in Goldsboro," Roberts said.

According to Will Ray, O'Berry was chosen because of its availability as a staging area. Kinston is another staging area, but has less medical facilities that could need assistance with chronically ill patients.

"It will not be used just for people who need a place to sleep or get medical care," Roberts said. "It is not replacing hospital care."

Roberts said the center has also not yet been staffed.

"Our task was to set up the logistical operations of the medical support shelter, and two other teams will provide staffing for the shelter," Roberts said. "That call (whether or not to staff the shelter) will be made some time Saturday."

Roberts said his team is one of eight available in the state, and is the only one currently deployed. Another two crews that could be used to staff the medical support shelter will be drawn from the remaining seven teams if needed.

There is also a chance the team could be deployed elsewhere, but it is more likely another team that has not yet been called on would be deployed, he said.

The decision as to when and if the Mount Olive shelter will be open is not expected until later today, Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. said.

"The information that we have got so far coming into us is that we are not going to get the brunt of this storm if it does like the forecasters say it is going to do," he said. "But we felt like we had better be ready just in case. We've had several hurricanes they said won't coming. They came.

"We are going to open probably sometime Saturday night. That would be the earliest. We have a sign up that gives you instructions."

Mount Olive police officers will provide security, he said.

The public will be notified by several means including radio and Internet, including the News-Argus and the newspaper's website, www.newsargus.com, he said.

McDonald said he had been at a store Thursday and had been asked by several people, mostly elderly, if the town would have a shelter.

"One lady said she lived along and would want to come," he said. "I told her to come on. Hopefully we won't have to open it. If we do, we are ready for it.

"We have an emergency generator there. We have food on hand, water. We have everything we need to sustain us for a few days if we need to. We just want the public to know we are ready if we have to have a shelter."

Also a precaution, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base deployed 41 fighter jets and six tankers Thursday en route to Louisiana in preparation for Hurricane Matthew.

The F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing and the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 916th Air Refueling Wing took flight Thursday afternoon and will wait out the storm at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Officials said the move is to prevent possible damage to fighter jets and aircraft during the storm.

In a news release, 4th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Christopher Sage said the airmen under his command are always ready to respond to whatever challenges are presented and to adapt to any situation.

"The quick and professional response by our airmen to Hurricane Matthew exemplifies our flexibility and preparedness," he said.

Robert Kerns, a spokesperson for the base's 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs, said Seymour Johnson has a partnership with the community, and he said the base will respond to calls for assistance after Matthew if needed.