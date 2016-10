Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

<< "Murder suspect arrested" - "Work on ag center approved" >>

Hurricane nears North Carolina coast

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the

Wayne County can expect wind gusts of up to 45 mph by Saturday and between 5 and 10 inches of rain today through Sunday as Hurricane Matthew makes its run up the southern coast, according to the National Weather...