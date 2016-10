Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

Motions are settled in Jones bribery case

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:02 AM

Several pending motions in the bribery case of Judge Arnold Jones were settled Monday. Motions filed by prosecutors hoped to prevent Jones and his attorneys from presenting evidence in an effort to impeach FBI Task Force Officer Matthew Miller as...