Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

<< "Motions are settled in Jones bribery case" - "Hurricane nears North Carolina coast" >>

Murder suspect arrested

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size Billy Renaldo Hamm

A Goldsboro man wanted for a January killing was brought back to Wayne County from Maryland on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Billy Renaldo Hamm, 44, of...