Talent abounds in Wayne fair contest

By Melinda Harrell and Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:02 AM

Dejah Simmons performs a hip-hop dance Thursday night during the talent show at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair. Simmons is a freshman at Eastern Wayne High School.

The entertainment arena at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair pounded with enthusiasm during the Grades 6-8 talent show Thursday evening. From the foot-stomping, hand-clapping performance by the 20-member Voices of Distinction Gospel Choir's to the steady, confident thump of...