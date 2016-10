Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 7

Taste of Wayne postponed due to rain

Published in News on October 7, 2016 10:02 AM

United Way of Wayne County's 26th Annual Taste of Wayne County has been postponed until Saturday, October 15 due to the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Matthew. The event will be held at 200 North Center Street (City Hall block) from 11...