Wayne County and city roads close due to flooding
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on October 8, 2016 1:29 PM
The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management has announced the following road closures:
Goldsboro --
* 100 block of Ash St.
* Jackson and Greenleaf
* Jackson and Evergreen
* Jackson and Walnut Street
* 3800 block of Wayne Memorial Drive
* N.C. Highway 55 at Harvey Sutton Road
Mount Olive --
* 1500 block of U.S. Highway 13
* 5000 block of U.S. Highway 13
Pikeville --
* 2901 Big Daddys Road
Fremont --
* U.S. 117 at South William Street
* New Daniel Chapel Church Road at the city limits
* N.C. Highway 222 at the city limits
Dudley --
* Old Grantham Road at Sandhill Road