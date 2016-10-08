Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 8

Wayne County and city roads close due to flooding

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 8, 2016 1:29 PM

The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management has announced the following road closures:

Goldsboro --

* 100 block of Ash St.

* Jackson and Greenleaf

* Jackson and Evergreen

* Jackson and Walnut Street

* 3800 block of Wayne Memorial Drive

* N.C. Highway 55 at Harvey Sutton Road

Mount Olive --

* 1500 block of U.S. Highway 13

* 5000 block of U.S. Highway 13

Pikeville --

* 2901 Big Daddys Road

Fremont --

* U.S. 117 at South William Street

* New Daniel Chapel Church Road at the city limits

* N.C. Highway 222 at the city limits

Dudley --

* Old Grantham Road at Sandhill Road