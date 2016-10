Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 9

Blood drive schedule

By From staff reports

The following is the October blood drive schedule for the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross: * Oct. 10 at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. * Oct. 11 at Charles B. Aycock High...