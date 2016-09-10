Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 9

<< "Power likely out for days" -

Evcuations spawn curfews

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 9, 2016 5:24 PM

Goldsboro residents are being asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes in certain areas of the city due to the predicted crest of the Neuse River.

Residents south and west of the following areas are asked to evacuate and get to the nearest shelter:

• South Slocumb Street to Olivia Lane

• Olivia Lane to John Street

• John Street to Elm Street

• Elm Street to George Street

• George Street to Ash Street

• Ash Street to Carolina Street

• Carolina Street to West Grantham Street

Officials are asking residents to seek shelter with family members or at the Carver Heights Elementary School at 411 Bunche Drive.

The Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority will pick up residents that cannot make their own way to safe shelter.

According to a release on the evacuations and curfew for Sunday night, residents that do not evacuate prior to sunset could be on their own as flood waters rise and rescue by first responders becomes too dangerous.

The Carver Heights Elementary School shelter opened at 5 p.m.

A curfew is in effect tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.