Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 9

<< "Wayne Community College still accepting students for fall" - "Hurricane Matthew drenches Wayne County" >>

Former Foster Center focus of meeting

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM

The future of the former W.A. Foster Center -- a building with deep ties to the African-American history in Goldsboro -- will be explored during a community meeting Wednesday. The Goldsboro City Council will have a public meeting starting at...