Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 9

<< "Former Foster Center focus of meeting" - "Veterans standdown held at Herman Park" >>

Hurricane Matthew drenches Wayne County

By John Joyce and Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Water rushes over the dam of Durham Lake on Saturday.

Hurricane Matthew dumped enough rain on Wayne County Saturday to force the closure of dozens of streets and roads, make driving hazardous on many others, and force the evacuation of residents living in one section of the city of Goldsboro....