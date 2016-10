Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 9

Program on black Civil War regiment

Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM

The Wayne County Public Library will have a free program on the 135th U.S. Colored Troops Oct. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The unit was formed in Goldsboro in March 1865 and included more than 200 men from...