Proposed noise ordinance would not include firearms

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Wayne County Attorney Borden Parker, foreground, looks over proposed changes to the county's noise ordinance Tuesday morning as County Manager George Wood updates commissioners on the issue.

Shoot, shout or shhh. Wayne County residents will have a chance to speak up about the things that disturb their silence later this month as the county works to replace its current vague, three-paragraph, and basically unenforceable, noise ordinance....