Rain not good news for Wayne area farmers

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM

The heavy rainfall Hurricane Matthew dumped on eastern North Carolina this weekend was not welcome news for Wayne County farmers, already mired down in soggy fields. Wind that accompanied the storm could also impact any corn still in the...