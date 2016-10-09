Walker a 'good fit' for Wayne Community College
By Phyllis Moore
Published in News on October 9, 2016 1:45 AM
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Newly appointed president of Wayne Community College Dr. Thomas Walker Jr. talks about his background and plans for his future at the college and in Wayne County.
When the Wayne Community College board of trustees set out to find a new president, there was one sentiment that kept popping up in the discussion -- they wanted the right "fit" for the institution, as well as the community...
