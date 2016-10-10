Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

Absentee ballot meetings planned

By From staff reports

The Wayne County Board of Elections has set a series of meetings to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.

The meetings, which will start at 5 p.m., will be held at the Wayne County Board of Elections office, 209 S. William St.

The dates are Tuesday, Oct. 18; Tuesday, Oct. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 7.

The meetings are open to the public.

The deadline for civilian absentee by mail requests is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Absentee by mail ballot request forms are available online at www.waynevotes.com or at the Wayne County Board of Elections office.