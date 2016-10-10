Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

Neuse expected to reach 28 feet by noon

By News-Argus Staff

By News-Argus Staff

Wayne County officials said at 10:30 a.m. the Neuse River at Goldsboro was at 25.67 feet and by noon is expected to reach 28 feet -- 10 feet above flood stage.

Voluntary evacuations are under way and boat rescues are being conducted in areas across the southern portion of the county by volunteer fire departments.

County spokesperson Tracie Davis said the National Guard and FEMA are on standby, local and state law enforcement are in place at the county Emergency Operations Center and the call center is fully staffed to answer any citizens' questions about whether they need to evacuate or not, or where they can go to seek shelter or aid.

"If they did not receive a door-knock, if no firefighters or police knocked on their door, call the EOC," she said.

The number there is 919-705-6599.

Davis said there is no truth to the rumor that the county or city will be shutting off water to homes and businesses.

"That is a rumor, that is absolutely not true," she said.

Still, everyone in low-lying areas "from the 100-year-end to the 500-year-end of the flood plain," are strongly encouraged to evacuate.

Shelters are open at Carver Heights Elementary School where 128 people are being housed; Mount Olive Train Depot at the 100 block of West Main Street where one person is sheltered; and no one is at Eastern Wayne Middle School despite it being open as a shelter also.

"The shelters are open, but people have had to leave because they are being called in to work. We are worried that employers might not be taking the severity of the situation into consideration," Davis said.

An update is scheduled for release at 2 p.m. and a list of road closures and voluntary-evacuation areas is quickly growing.

N.C. Highway 117 has been reduced to one lane for traffic in each direction with flowing north and south on the northbound side, Davis said.

County manager George Wood instructed those county employees living in the Mount Olive area to stay there today in preparation for the area being cut off from the rest of the county.

"The river is going to cut off 117," Wood said.

Veterans Services, the county court house and clerk's office, all county libraries and the Services of Aging are all closed.

"We told (the employees in the southern end of the county) not to come in, to have people in place to provide services to the southern end of the county."

The river is expected to crest, shutting off U.S. 117 and cutting off mobility from the southern end of the county to the northern end.

The flooding restrictions could last up to six days, Wood said.

All Wayne County Public Schools' campuses and administrative offices will be closed for the remainder of the week for students and staff. All schools are closed and off limits to students and staff until further notice.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base was given the all-clear signal at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to base public affairs. The base reportedly sustained no significant damage, and recovery crews are working to clear debris and get the base back to full operating capacity. Base offices are minimally staffed today due to Columbus Day.

