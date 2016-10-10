Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

Prison evacuated due to flooding

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 10, 2016 5:33 PM

Neuse Correctional Institution was evacuated today due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the North Carolina Joint Information Center.

The release said 797 inmates were evacuated and relocated to other facilities within the state prison system Monday morning by bus.

The prison is a minimum-security facility housing juvenile and adult males, and sits near the confluence of the Little River and the Neuse River.