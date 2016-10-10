Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

Southbound lane of U.S. 117 is closed due to flooding

By News-Argus Staff

By News-Argus Staff

The southbound lane of U.S. 117 at the Neuse River has been closed because of flooding.

Both northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 117 between Arrington Bridge Road and the Old Mount Olive Highway are now sharing the northbound lanes.

All lanes of the highway could be shut down later today as the Neuse River continues to rise.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Department of Transportation officials said that they did not know when the road would be closed, but that it would be closed if the river rises another two feet.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Neuse River that had reached 25.67 feet as of 9:15 a.m. Monday. The flood stage is 18 feet.

The river will continue rising to 28.7 feet after midnight Tuesday morning and then begin falling. The record is 28.9 feet.

It is projected to fall to approximately 25.7 feet by 6 a.m. Saturday.

At 26 feet, the village of Seven Springs is flooded and at 31 feet, flooding reaches the base of the bride at Arrington Bridge Road, according to the National Weather Service.