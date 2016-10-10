Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 10

UPDATE: Grocery stores, restaurants, gas station remain open

By Joey Pitchford and Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 10, 2016 12:21 PM

Stores, restaurants and gas stations throughout Goldsboro are open or preparing to open today. Due to the loss of electricity or other complications, many throughout the city and along major thoroughfares are still closed.

The following is a list of confirmed openings in the city and other areas.

Grocers include:

• Harris Teeter, 2120 Wayne Memorial Drive

• Piggly Wiggly, 100 Lionel St.

• Carlie C's IGA, 1805 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Food Lion, 555 E. New Hope Road

• Food Lion, 1017 N. Breazeale Ave., Mount Olive

• Food Lion, 4700 U.S. 117, Pikeville

Gas stations:

• Exxon, 900 N. Spence Ave.

• BP, 600 N. Spence Ave.

• Speedway, 400 E. Ash St.

• Speedway, 420 E. New Hope Road

• Handy Mart, 4340 U.S. 70

Area restaurants include:

• Applebee's, 901 N. Spence Ave.

• Bojangles, 1025 N. Spence Ave.

• Burger King, 1807 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Ed's Southern Food and Spirits, 103 N. Center St.

• Hardee's, 1109 11th St., off Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 1803 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• IHOP restaurant, 1100 N. Berkeley Blvd.

• Jay's Sushi and Burger Bar, 108 N. John St.

• La Paz Mexican Restaurant, 335 N. Spence Ave.

• McDonald's, 300 N. Berkeley Blvd.

• McDonald's, 2002 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Ninja Hibachi Express, 2144 Wayne Memorial Dr. and 625 Berkeley Blvd.

• Panera Bread, 802 N. Berkeley Blvd.

• Papa Murphy's Pizza, 2136 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Pizza Inn, 707 U.S. 70 bypass

• P.T.'s Grille, 2134 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Subway, 2102 Wayne Memorial Dr.

• Taco Bell, 1106 11th St.

• Torero's Mexican Restaurant, 112 N. John St.

• Waffle House, 2000 Wayne Memorial Dr.

Big-box stores include:

• Target, 1204 Sunburst Dr.

• Walmart, 1002 N. Spence Ave.